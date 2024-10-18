Madhuri Dixit's engages in intense face-Off with Vidya Balan

MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film. After releasing several teasers and the trailer, they have now unveiled an exciting new clip featuring Madhuri Dixit’s fiery face-off with Vidya Balan.

On Friday, T-Series took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a new teaser, captioning, “This Diwali, get ready to witness Rooh Baba vs Manjulika! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Trailer Out Now.” The video begins with Kartik Aaryan’s voice, saying that only fools are afraid of ghosts. At that moment, Madhuri appears as Manjulika, saying, “Aap toh dar gaye” (You got scared). Kartik’s character then tells Vidya, “Manju, I am coming for you.” The video clearly hints that the film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Vidya will be promoting their film on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’.

The episode featuring them will air on this Friday. Several promos from the episode have already been released, heightening fans' excitement. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Jaipur on October 17.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer introduced Madhuri Dixit's character, adding to the confusion faced by Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba as he struggles to choose between her and Vidya Balan. Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

In a much-anticipated return, Vidya reprises her iconic role as the eerie dancer Manjulika, after her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 film. It marks the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, following the original 2007 film and its 2022 sequel. Set to release on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer cop drama ‘Singham Again’, promising an exciting showdown at the box office.



