Madhuri Dixit says, 'the best is yet to come' as her son Ryan turns 21

In another clip, they showcased the various aspects of their son's personality, such as car racing, weight lifting, and playing the piano, along with several other such fun things.

Expressing their pride in the wonderful young man their son has turned out to be, they claimed that the best is yet to come.

Excited about what all life has to offer their boy, Madhuri penned the caption, "Happy 21st birthday, Ryan! Watching you grow into the wonderful young man you are today has been one of life’s greatest blessings. We are incredibly proud of you and so excited for everything that lies ahead. The best is yet to come! (sic)."

For the unaware, Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, Arin, in 2003. Two years later in 2005, they once again embraced parenthood with the arrival of their second son, Ryan.