Madhuri Dixit recalls tough times while struggling in Bollywood, says mother taught her not to be weak

Recalling the emotional struggles she faced when she was young and trying to establish herself in Bollywood, the actress revealed how her mother taught her not to let criticism affect her and instead focus on her work.

Sharing her mother's wisdom on set, Madhuri revealed by saying, "I would say jitni bhi kala hain ya art hai ya dance ho, sab kuch mujhe unse hi aaya hain. Toh maa joh thi, she was very strong, jitni aapki maata ji strong thi waisi hi woh bhi thi. Jab main iss field mein aayi, main bahut hi young thi, toh koi kuch bol deta tha toh main ghar jaati thi aur mujhe bahut hi bura lagta tha. Toh maa humesha kehti thi ki itna weak nahi hona aur kisi ki nahi sunna, tumhe yeh karna hain toh karke dikhao. Woh kehti thi bas kaam karo aur sincerity se kaam karo, aur jo logon ko sab negative lag raha hain, ek success ke baad sab positive ho jaata hain."

(I would say that whatever art, creativity, or dance I have, everything has come from her. My mother was very strong; she was as strong as your mother was. When I entered this field, I was very young, so if someone said something to me, I would go home and feel very hurt. My mother would always tell me not to be so weak and not to listen to what others said. She would say, ‘If you want to do this, then prove it by doing it.’ She would tell me to simply work and work with sincerity, and that everything that people were seeing as negative would become positive after one success)