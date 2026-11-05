Madhumita: Address me as director, not lady director!

Participating in the trailer launch event of her upcoming psychological thriller, 'John Doe', the director, best known for her critically accalimed social drama 'KD Engira Karuppudurai', pointed out that when people referred to a film as having been made by a female director instead of just saying director, it led to a kind of branding happening even before the film got made.

"My desire is that I should do films in all genres and leave no genre unexplored. However, the common factor to all of them is the human emotion in them. Human emotion will be the USP of all my films," the director said.

She then went on to make a request. "I have a humble request. When you review a film, please do not say the film by a female director is good or bad. Please write if the film is good or bad alone. That is your prerogative," she said and went on to explain why she was making this request.

"When I say that it does not mean that I am not proud of my womanhood. But when you attach gender in front (of the designation), what happens sometimes is that branding happens even before we make our films. People assume that we will make only romantic or feel good movies. So that is my humble request," she said.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs ever since the makers released a trailer recently.