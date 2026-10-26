Madhoo lauds Rashmika Mandanna for owning her South Indian accent, says it took her 35 years to embrace her own

She further added, “Many, many years ago, when I became a Hindi film actor, I was so afraid of the judgements I was getting, and thought I would get, for being a South Indian. I worked harder and harder. I tried to get an Urdu teacher and bettered myself in Hindi, doing anything and everything so that I wouldn’t get caught out because of my accent.”

“If anybody even spotted a little bit of an accent in my tone, I would get all flustered and work harder at it. I felt very proud when people would say that my Hindi was even better than that of a Hindi speaker. That was my journey. Today, I am so proud to say that I am a South Indian. If I make a mistake in Hindi or my accent has the thickness of a South Indian, I am okay with it. But it took me 30 to 35 years to get here,” said Madhoo.

She added, “Rashmika, great power to you, girl! I just loved that you own it, laugh about it, and you are truly a star.”

Along with the video, the actress captioned it as, “I am proud to be a South Indian with the south Indian accent and I it took me 30 years to get here but Rashmika you’re already there and I I love that about you in the recent interview I saw of Yours so great power to you and stay the star that you are ...”