Madhavan-starrer GDN's first single 'The Rise of GDN' released!

Taking to its social media timelines to share the first single, production house Dharma Productions wrote, "Turn up the volume. The rise begins now! #TheRiseOfGDN is out now!"

The pulsating number is a motivational track that is bound inspire its listeners. Set to tune by Govind Vasantha, the song has lyrics by Senthuzhan and has been rendered by Maalavika Sundar, Jaxk, Senthuzhan.

For the unaware, 'GDN' is a biopic of iconic Indian inventor, agriculturist and philanthropist G D Naidu.