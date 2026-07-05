Madhavan: I think GD Naidu deserves the recognition first

He went on to say, "Why knowing about G D Naidu is important is because back then itself, he was very advanced. For instance, back in those days itself, G D Naidu asked why one had to slog it out for four years to study engineering. He had pointed out that if people learnt engineering in polytechnics, they would be able to learn everything practically in just two years. Today, we are realising that because of AI. We have begun realising that we don't need to learn everything and learn only that which we require. GDN has done several such things then itself during his time, which is why I think he deserves at least the acknowledgement, forget the awards. Everybody should know about him, especially people of his land should know about him."