Madhavan calls Tamil film 'Modha Rathri' "brilliant"; says it is a must watch!

National Award winning director and actor Dhanush too had lauded the unit of the recently released film, saying, the film was a "heartwarming" one.

Taking to his X timeline to laud the bunch of newcomers who had worked on the film, Dhanush had said, "#ModhaRathri is such a heartwarming film. Have to applaud this wonderful effort by a bunch of first-timers. Please don’t miss it in theatres with your families! #RajaKaruppasamy @iam_rishikanth #AnishmaAnilkumar."

For the unaware, the rural comedy entertainer, directed by Raja Karuppasamy and featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead, had hit the screens on August 21 this year. The film, which was cleared for release with a U/A certificate by the Censor Board, went on to emerge a superhit.

Anishma Anilkumar plays a character called Muthuselvi while actor Rishikanth plays a character called Maruthanayagam in the film.

Modha Rathiri revolves around an ordinary village wedding that turns into an extraordinary rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings, unexpected twists and heartwarming emotions.

Set entirely over the course of a single night, the film keeps the laughs coming as one surprise leads to another. Rishikanth has made his debut as a hero through this film while actress Anishma Anilkumar, who won appreciation for her outstanding performance in ‘Sirai’ and ‘Youth’, has played the female lead.