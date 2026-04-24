Madhavan and Meera Jasmine's Run not re-releasing today

In recent times, several hit films starring leading Tamil actors have been digitally restored and re-released, receiving a strong audience response. Movies like Baba, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Aalavandhan, Captain Prabhakaran, Sachein, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Yaaradi Nee Mohini have already made successful comebacks in theatres.

Following this trend, director N Lingusamy had announced that Run, originally released in 2002, would return to theatres on April 24 across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka in a refreshed version.

However, the release has now been postponed.

Addressing the delay, director Lingusamy said on X, “Since Sivakasi is also releasing on April 24, we have decided to re-release our film Run on a different date, which will be announced later. As a result, Run is not releasing today.”<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">After a lot of re-consideration, also as our producer's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sivakasi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sivakasi</a> is also releasing on 24th, we have decided to re-release our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Run?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Run</a> on a different date, which will be announced later.</p>— Lingusamy (@dirlingusamy) <a href="https://twitter.com/dirlingusamy/status/2047324179138289927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>