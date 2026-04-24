Madhavan and Meera Jasmine's Run not re-releasing today

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated re-release of the classic Tamil film Run, which was scheduled to hit theatres today, has been postponed, disappointing fans who were eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen again.
Run, starring R Madhavan and Meera Jasmine (her Tamil cinema debut), was a major box-office success upon its original release.
The film follows Siva, who comes to Chennai to pursue higher studies, and falls in love with Priya on a bus. However, when he learns that her brother is a gangster, he assesses the stakes involved in pursuing her.
Run, known for its blend of romance and action, also gained popularity for its hit songs composed by Vidyasagar including Kaadhal Pisase and Minsaram En Meethu. The film also starred Atul Kulkarni, Raghuvaran, Vivek and Anu Hasan, and was produced by AM Rathnam under Sri Surya Movies.
In recent times, several hit films starring leading Tamil actors have been digitally restored and re-released, receiving a strong audience response. Movies like Baba, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Aalavandhan, Captain Prabhakaran, Sachein, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Yaaradi Nee Mohini have already made successful comebacks in theatres.
Following this trend, director N Lingusamy had announced that Run, originally released in 2002, would return to theatres on April 24 across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka in a refreshed version.
However, the release has now been postponed.
Addressing the delay, director Lingusamy said on X, “Since Sivakasi is also releasing on April 24, we have decided to re-release our film Run on a different date, which will be announced later. As a result, Run is not releasing today.”<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">After a lot of re-consideration, also as our producer's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sivakasi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sivakasi</a> is also releasing on 24th, we have decided to re-release our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Run?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Run</a> on a different date, which will be announced later.</p>— Lingusamy (@dirlingusamy) <a href="https://twitter.com/dirlingusamy/status/2047324179138289927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 23, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>