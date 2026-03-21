'Made in Korea' director-actor on their cross-cultural story: 'Happy that world is coming closer'

"I think I am living many people's dreams. After this movie, I think people will want to go to Korea," Mohan said.

Karthik said he was first introduced to the popularity of K-dramas in 2015, recalling that the genre had a strong following even before the advent of OTT platforms. He remembers having a huge collection of Korean shows on his hard disk.

"I gave the hard disk to all my friends to copy the entire 500 GB of K-dramas. Slowly I started thinking about why they like K-dramas so much and why they shift to food after watching these shows.

"In my house, I have seen my wife preparing kimchi and the Korean bun. In Chennai, there used to be only one Korean restaurant, now there are 20 and in music I think K-pop is the most popular after Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman," the filmmaker said. Then there is the legend of an Indian princess travelling to Korea and marrying the king there, which became a hook-line for Karthik's story for "Made in Korea".