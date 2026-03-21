'Made in Korea' director-actor on their cross-cultural story: 'Happy that world is coming closer'

"To be frank, my character knew a lot more about Korea than me. I wanted it to be an experience. So I wanted to go there and then learn more about the culture and people and their traditions and all that. But I kind of found one similarity that we all kind of have the same feelings, the same emotions, the same values, the same traditions.

"That really helped me understand them even better, you know. So we all have very similar human emotions, right? So that kind of really helped me understand them more," she said.

Most of Mohan's scenes are with senior Korean actor Park Hye-jin, known for her roles in hit shows such as "Squid Game", "Pachinko" and "Beyond Evil".

"We were really happy that she was on board and she was a real sport. She's around 60-65 but she brought so much energy on the sets. She's so full of life, almost like a curious child. She was so interested to know everything and wanted to improvise. And she was really friendly with me. And I think that really reflected on screen as well."