Maddock Films announce 'Stree 3', 'Munjya 2', adds 4 more movies in horror-comedy universe

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock has announced a slate of new and returning titles in his ambitious horror-comedy universe including "Stree 3", "Munjya 2", "Shakti Shalini", "Chamunda" and "Pehla Mahayudh".

The announcement comes days after Ayushmann Khurrana began shooting for “Thama”, the latest chapter in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. The actor will be essaying the role of a vampire in the movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Thama” is the first movie to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 from the production banner's slate, followed by “Shakti Shalini” on December 31. Every year there will be two movie releases. “Bhediya 2” and “Chamunda” will arrive in theatres in 2026 on August 14 and December 4, respectively.

Fan-favourites “Stree 3” and “Mahamunjya” will release on August 13 and December 24 in 2027. The production banner is also coming up with "Doosra Mahayudh".

Vijan said they aim to churn out grand cinematic stories that are rooted in Indian culture in their horror-comedy multiverse.

“Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful.

"Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Key details about the new slate of films excluding "Thama", like the cast and director, have not been announced yet.

The horror-comedy universe started with 2018 "Stree" starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Its success spawned Vijan's horror-comedy universe which now boasts of titles such as “Roohi”, “Bhediya” and “Munjya”.

In 2024 “Stree 2” was the biggest and only major Hindi hit of the year by earning over Rs. 500 crores. “Munjya”, with a relatively new cast, also did well commercially, earning reportedly over 130 crores worldwide.