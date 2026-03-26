'Maaya Kanavo': First single from Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami out

CHENNAI: The first single ‘Maaya Kanavo’ from the film Nooru Saami, starring Vijay Antony, has been released, with the makers gearing up for the film’s theatrical release on May 1.
Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film’s first-look poster was earlier unveiled by Vetrimaaran and had drawn attention from the audience. The film also features Lubber Pandhu fame Swasika in a key role, along with Lijomol, Karunas and Kavya Anil.
The makers have announced that the film will hit theatres on May 1, coinciding with Labour Day.
The song, composed by Balaji Sriram, marks the first musical release from the film and has begun circulating online among fans.
Nooru Saami brings together Vijay Antony and director Sasi after their earlier collaboration in Pichaikkaran, which was well received. The new film is currently in the final stages of production.