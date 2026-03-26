'Maaya Kanavo': First single from Vijay Antony's Nooru Saami out

Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under Vijay Antony Film Corporation, the film’s first-look poster was earlier unveiled by Vetrimaaran and had drawn attention from the audience. The film also features Lubber Pandhu fame Swasika in a key role, along with Lijomol, Karunas and Kavya Anil.

The makers have announced that the film will hit theatres on May 1, coinciding with Labour Day.