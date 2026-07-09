Maaveeran 2 script work under way; shooting likely to begin in 2028

The original film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, emerged as both a critical and commercial success after its release. The fantasy action drama followed the story of an ordinary cartoonist whose life changes after an accident, as he begins hearing a mysterious voice that guides him to fight against injustice.

The film featured Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Saritha and Sunil in pivotal roles, while actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice to the unseen narrator, a key element of the story.