Maaveeran 2 script work under way; shooting likely to begin in 2028

CHENNAI: Director Madonne Ashwin has reportedly begun developing the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Maaveeran, with shooting expected to commence in 2028, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The original film, starring Sivakarthikeyan, emerged as both a critical and commercial success after its release. The fantasy action drama followed the story of an ordinary cartoonist whose life changes after an accident, as he begins hearing a mysterious voice that guides him to fight against injustice.
The film featured Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Saritha and Sunil in pivotal roles, while actor Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice to the unseen narrator, a key element of the story.
Following the success of Maaveeran, speculation about a sequel has remained strong among fans. Reports earlier suggested that Madonne Ashwin had started working on the script for Maaveeran 2. According to the latest reports, the project is progressing steadily, with filming expected to begin in 2028.
The report further stated that Sivakarthikeyan is keen to reprise his role in the sequel. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, an update on the project is expected in the coming months. Madonne Ashwin made his directorial debut with Mandela, which won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director, before delivering Maaveeran, one of the notable Tamil releases of 2023.