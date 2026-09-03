Maakaali presented by Mari Selvaraj, starring Ameer, begins shooting

Starring actor Ameer in the lead role, the film is written and directed by S B Aravinth, a former associate director of Mari Selvaraj. Maakaali will explore an important social issue through a story rooted in the pain and limitations of human life, according to the makers.

The film is jointly produced by K Karunamoorthy under the banner of Ayngaran International, and Divya Mari Selvaraj and Mari Selvaraj under the banner of Nawi Studios.