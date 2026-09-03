Maakaali presented by Mari Selvaraj, starring Ameer, begins shooting

CHENNAI: A new film titled Maakaali, presented by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, has commenced shooting with a pooja ceremony.
Starring actor Ameer in the lead role, the film is written and directed by S B Aravinth, a former associate director of Mari Selvaraj. Maakaali will explore an important social issue through a story rooted in the pain and limitations of human life, according to the makers.
The film is jointly produced by K Karunamoorthy under the banner of Ayngaran International, and Divya Mari Selvaraj and Mari Selvaraj under the banner of Nawi Studios.
The recently unveiled first-look poster features Ameer walking alone inside the gigantic skeleton of an animal, while the second poster features the title Maakaali amidst scattered animal skeletons.
The film features Ameer, Swasika, Anishma Anilkumar, Hariharan, Ashwin Ram and Lenin Bharathi in prominent roles.
Selvarathinam Pradheepan is handling the cinematography, while Selva RK is in charge of editing and Justin Prabhakaran has scored the music. Ramu Thangaraj is the art director, while Dileep Subbarayan handles the stunt choreography and Varshini Shankar is the costume designer.
Suren G and Azhagiya Koothan are handling the sound design, Kapilan is handling the publicity design, Jayakumar Vairavan is the still photographer and Nagendran is the makeup artist. Venkat Arumugam serves as the executive producer, while Sathish (AIM) is the public relations officer.