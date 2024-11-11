Maa Nanna Superhero to stream on OTT from Nov 15

CHENNAI: Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Maa Nanna Superhero stars Sudheer Babu, Sayaji Shinde, Sai Chand, and Aarna, among others.

The film is all set to make its OTT release on Zee5 from November 15. The film had its theatrical release last month. Sudheer Babu said, “I am truly overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that Maa Nanna Superhero has received in theatres.

Playing Johnny was a deeply emotional experience for me a character torn between love, duty, and the pursuit of truth. It’s been a privilege to bring this story to life, and I’m grateful to the fans for their incredible support. I’m hopeful that the same love and enthusiasm will continue as the film premieres on ZEE5.”

Produced by Sunil Balusu under the banner of V Celluloids and VR Global Media in association with CAM Entertainment, Maa Nanna Superhero delves into the challenges of father-son relationships, exploring the sacrifices we make for those we love and the hidden truths that often lie behind what we see.