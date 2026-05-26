'Maa Inti Bangaram' trailer: Samantha plays a gun-weilding daughter-in-law who knows how to keep her family safe

The trailer released shows Samantha arriving at her boyfriend's place. She is met with a lot of questions that include, "I think I've seen you before." "What is your name?" and "where are you from?"

However, she asks a loaded question in reply. "Do you know who I really am?"

The trailer gives the impression that her partner, who fell in love with her, waited for her for two years and that she has now joined him at his place.

His family members ask her about what her caste is, whether she knows to cook and has how many siblings. However, these questions make her feel like she is being grilled like a criminal.