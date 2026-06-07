Lydian Nadhaswaram’s first symphony in Chennai

CHENNAI: Musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram is set to unveil his first-ever symphony, Symphony No. 1: New Beginnings, on June 21 at The Music Academy in Chennai as part of World Music Day celebrations.
The young pianist and composer, who shot to global fame after winning The World’s Best in 2019, recently shared glimpses of the symphony’s recording sessions with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra. The project marks a significant milestone in Lydian’s musical journey and is expected to showcase his evolution from a child prodigy to a fullfledged composer.
Titled New Beginnings The symphony is being positioned as one of the musician’s most ambitious works yet. Music lovers and fans are expected to gather at the Chennai premiere to witness the debut performance of the orchestral composition.