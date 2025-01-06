Lyca Production approaches Tamil Film Producers Council to stall release of Game Changer

CHENNAI: According to recent reports, Lyca Productions have approached the Tamil Film Producers Council to halt the release of Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. This external pressure by the production house on the council urges the film's release to be stalled until Shankar, the film's director completed Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3.

Certain inside sources share that director Shankar is yet to complete the work for Indian 3, which includes a song shoot and other portions of the film.

This might act as a barrier for Game Changer's release in Tamil Nadu.

In a recent interview with DT Next, director Shankar had shared with us that the shooting for Indian 3 is still left to be completed. It will be interesting to see if the team of Game Changer brings about a change to the release date, following the completion of Shankar's Indian 3. Further details are awaiting.

Apart from Ram Charan, Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennala Kishore and Brahmanand in pivotal roles.

The story is penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, Thaman S is scoring the music for this Telugu film. S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed is looking after the cuts.



