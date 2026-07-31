Lucky Baskhar 2 will definitely happen: Venky Atluri

Production to begin in two years

Speaking about the project, the filmmaker said, "Lucky Baskhar 2 will definitely happen. However, I have already committed to two other films, and I need to complete them before beginning work on the sequel."

He added that the team does not want to rush the project and intends to develop a sequel that lives up to the expectations created by the first film.

According to Venky Atluri, production on Lucky Baskhar 2 is expected to begin in about two years.

Meanwhile, the director is gearing up for the release of Viswanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.