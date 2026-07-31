Lucky Baskhar 2 will definitely happen: Venky Atluri

CHENNAI: Director Venky Atluri has confirmed that a sequel to the blockbuster Lucky Bhaskar is on the cards, saying Lucky Baskhar 2 will "definitely happen," though fans will have to wait a little longer, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The 2024 film, starring Dulquer Salmaan as a cash-strapped bank cashier who embarks on a risky investment scheme and is soon drawn into the murky world of money laundering, emerged as both a commercial and critical success.
Produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, the film featured Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.
The film also recently earned national recognition, winning the Best Dialogues award at the 72nd National Film Awards, with director and writer Venky Atluri receiving the honour for his screenplay's dialogues.
With fans eagerly awaiting an update on the sequel, Venky Atluri said he first has to fulfil his existing commitments before returning to the franchise.
Speaking about the project, the filmmaker said, "Lucky Baskhar 2 will definitely happen. However, I have already committed to two other films, and I need to complete them before beginning work on the sequel."
He added that the team does not want to rush the project and intends to develop a sequel that lives up to the expectations created by the first film.
According to Venky Atluri, production on Lucky Baskhar 2 is expected to begin in about two years.
Meanwhile, the director is gearing up for the release of Viswanath & Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju. The much-awaited film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.