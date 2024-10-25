Lubber Pandhu on OTT from Deepavali

CHENNAI: Lubber Pandhu stars Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Swaswika and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in the lead roles. After a successful theatrical run, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 31 (Deepavali).

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the film also features Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan , Geetha Kailasham, Deva Dharshini, Jenson Divakar and TSK in pivotal roles.

The film, which starts off as just a simple sports drama that revolves around the egos of two cricket lovers playing gully cricket in a small town, shows how sport can help people overcome the deep-rooted differences that caste and wealth bring.

Produced by Prince Pictures, Sean Rolden composed the music. Cinematography was handled by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Madan. Lubber Pandhu was shot in the Vellore-Ambur.