Lubber Pandhu fame Swasika, Malayalam actor Indrans on board for Suriya 45

CHENNAI: As reported earlier by DT Next, Swasika, of Lubber Pandhu fame, is officially part of Suriya 45. The makers welcomed her onboard, along with Malayalam actor Indrans on Sunday. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead.

Sharing the announcement on X, the makers wrote, "The stage is set, and the stars are aligning! Welcoming the legendary #Indrans and the versatile #Swasika on board for #Suriya45. Get ready for an exciting and extraordinary journey (sic)."





Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Pollachi.

Suriya 45 marks Trisha’s fourth collaboration with Suriya after Mounam Pesiyathe, Aayudha Ezhuthu, and Aaru.

Recently, the makers announced that Sai Abhyankkar is replacing AR Rahman, who is taking a break from work. GK Vishnu is handling the cinematography.