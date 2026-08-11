Loyola alumni day: 12 honoured with special awards including actor Suriya

The celebration was organised by the Loyola Alumni Association, with its president G Viswanathan delivering the welcome address.

College vice-principal Anthony Robinson, Britto Vincent, Provincial of the Jesuit Chennai Province, Xavier Britto, vice-president of the Loyola Alumni Association, and Karthik Sabanayagam, president of the Chennai Chapter, were among those present.

The awards recognised individuals for their contributions across various fields. Benjamin Cherian and C Rajkumar received the Beacon of Guidance Awards, while Dilip R Vellodi and Vijay Shankar were presented with the Business Leader Awards.