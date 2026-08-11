Loyola alumni day: 12 honoured with special awards including actor Suriya

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya was among 12 distinguished alumni and well-wishers honoured with the Loyola Alumni Day Special Awards 2026 at an event held on the college campus, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The celebration was organised by the Loyola Alumni Association, with its president G Viswanathan delivering the welcome address.
College vice-principal Anthony Robinson, Britto Vincent, Provincial of the Jesuit Chennai Province, Xavier Britto, vice-president of the Loyola Alumni Association, and Karthik Sabanayagam, president of the Chennai Chapter, were among those present.
The awards recognised individuals for their contributions across various fields. Benjamin Cherian and C Rajkumar received the Beacon of Guidance Awards, while Dilip R Vellodi and Vijay Shankar were presented with the Business Leader Awards.
IPS officer S Jayakumar and IAS officer Catherine Saranya received the Awards for Distinguished Service. Sal Baloo and Moin Baloo were honoured with the Global Excellence Awards, while Sundar Manoharan received the Professional Excellence Award.
Actor Suriya was presented with the Award for Creative Excellence for his contributions to the creative field.
Former tennis star Vijay Amritraj received the Sports Achiever Award, while Rafiq Ahmed was honoured with the Loyola Friends Award.
The annual awards recognise individuals who have made notable contributions to their respective fields and continue to reflect the values associated with Loyola College.