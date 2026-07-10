'Love Oh Love is a take on money, modern relationships'

CHENNAI: As the team Love Oh Love walked into the DT Next office they went through different emotions even off the camera as they have been tirelessly promoting the film across the city.
Despite that actors Pavish, Vanitha Vijaykumar and Foxn’s Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey had an infectious energy as they made it a point to sit next to each other to talk more about the film, especially Pradeep and Wayne-- more like siamese twins.
As the conversation shifted from laughter to the making of the film, it became clear that Love Oh Love is more than just a romantic entertainer, it explores modern relationships, love and the role money plays in it. Vanitha Vijaykumar says,“That's a perfect way to put the movie in one line.”
The recently released trailer of Love Oh Love has a blend of romance, comedy, drama and action, a concept that touches every emotion with equal balance.
Pavish who made his acting debut with Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam directed by his uncle, actor-filmmaker Dhanush, now shares screen space with another member of the family, his uncle, director-actor Selvaraghavan apart from shouldering the film on his own-- a first in his career.
Recalling the experience, Pavish says, “It was very special and emotional to work with both of them. While working with Dhanush sir, I kind of know what to expect but sharing screen with Selva sir I couldn’t expect because I've never seen the actor side of him and I’ve heard that he’s strict but he was actually very sweet in set”
Pavish plays the character Raghuvaran in Love Oh Love, a name that holds special significance as it was famously portrayed by actor Dhanush in the hit film VIP. Speaking about the coincidence, Pavish says, “It felt like a good sign to me because I’ve been connected to the name since I was a kid. VIP was released when I was in the sixth or seventh grade, and I instantly connected to the character.
Even while playing PUBG, I used to keep my user name as Raghuvaran. Later, when I worked as an assistant director, I would often name my protagonist as Raghuvaran. So, getting to play a character with that name felt like a really good sign to me,” the actor says. Preparing for the role meant stepping into the shoes of someone much older than himself.
At 21, Pavish plays a boy in his mid-20s, a transformation that required months of preparation. “This character is 26, while I’m only 21, so my body language had to be different to make it look authentic. In fact, I observed a 26-year-old IT employee for three months to understand his mannerisms.
I also had to bulk up my physique because the team didn’t want me to look my age on screen. I even grew a beard, which was the toughest part,” he says with a smile.
Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar, who is widely known for her strong personality, opens up about taking on a different kind of role in Love Oh Love. She says, “I’ve been approached by a couple of wonderful characters over the past few years. Even when a director narrates a story, I sometimes ask them what exactly I’m going to do in it.
But sometimes, it’s the script itself that interests me more, and Love Oh Love was one such film. I liked the script when the director narrated it to me and the character I was going to play because it was completely different from what I’ve done before. It was something new for me to keep quiet and mostly express myself through reactions in the film. It was fun, refreshing, and almost like a new version of me. I hope that the audience enjoys it and it works well on screen.”
The music of Love Oh Love is composed by Foxn, the duo consist of Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey. Friends since the second grade, the two grew up on Foxen Street in Chennai, where their musical journey began in the ninth grade.
Naming their band after the street that shaped their childhood made the partnership even more personal. Even though Parimala & Co was released first, Love Oh Love was the first feature film they signed on for composing. “Love Oh Love has a wide range of emotions, and the director clearly explained what he wanted from the music. We also had enough time to work on it, and our experience as programmers really helped. Even so, we were nervous because it was our first feature film but we enjoyed doing every bit of it,” Pradeep explains.
Pradeep adds, “We grew up listening to pop-punk and we’ve brought that influence into Love Oh Love’s first song “Broke Boy ". It's something that hasn’t really been explored in Tamil cinema. We wanted to try something fresh.” While film music in the Tamil industry is usually associated with a single composer, Foxn thrives as a duo. “We trust each other completely. We’re very transparent in the way we work, and there’s no ego between us. That’s what makes our collaboration work,” says Wayne.
For Vanitha Vijayakumar, Love Oh Love is more than just a romantic entertainer, it also offers lessons about relationships and financial responsibility.“People who are in love, or even wanting to fall in love, can learn what not to do in a relationship through this film.
It also shows how finances play a major role in any relationship and the impact they can have,” she says. “People enjoy watching drama, that’s one of the reasons a few reality shows went to become a hit. This film has a lot of drama too, and you might even feel better about your own life because the drama here is much worse. So watch Love Oh Love in theatres on July 10 with your partner and family,” She concludes.