'Love Oh Love is a take on money, modern relationships'

Despite that actors Pavish, Vanitha Vijaykumar and Foxn’s Pradeep PJ and Wayne Pavey had an infectious energy as they made it a point to sit next to each other to talk more about the film, especially Pradeep and Wayne-- more like siamese twins.

As the conversation shifted from laughter to the making of the film, it became clear that Love Oh Love is more than just a romantic entertainer, it explores modern relationships, love and the role money plays in it. Vanitha Vijaykumar says,“That's a perfect way to put the movie in one line.”

The recently released trailer of Love Oh Love has a blend of romance, comedy, drama and action, a concept that touches every emotion with equal balance.

Pavish who made his acting debut with Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam directed by his uncle, actor-filmmaker Dhanush, now shares screen space with another member of the family, his uncle, director-actor Selvaraghavan apart from shouldering the film on his own-- a first in his career.