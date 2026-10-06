‘Love Always’: Teaser of India’s first Korean webtoon adaptation out

‘Love Always’ brings Korean webtoon to Tamil

Produced by Kross Pictures and Guru Films, the series is based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, created by Goeun and published on Kakao between 2015 and 2017.

The story follows a married couple in their 30s who find themselves struggling with financial pressures, everyday responsibilities and a fading relationship. As they reach the point of considering divorce, a magical twist sends them back to their university years, giving them an unexpected opportunity to revisit their choices and relationship.

The original webtoon was previously adapted in South Korea as the 2017 K-drama Go Back Couple, starring Jang Na-ra and Son Ho-jun.