‘Love Always’: Teaser of India’s first Korean webtoon adaptation out

CHENNAI: JioHotstar has unveiled the teaser of its upcoming Tamil original series Love Always, which is set to stream from October 30. Directed by Madhumita, the eight-episode series marks what the makers describe as India’s first adaptation of a Korean webtoon.
Produced by Kross Pictures and Guru Films, the series is based on the Korean webtoon Here We Go Again, created by Goeun and published on Kakao between 2015 and 2017.
The story follows a married couple in their 30s who find themselves struggling with financial pressures, everyday responsibilities and a fading relationship. As they reach the point of considering divorce, a magical twist sends them back to their university years, giving them an unexpected opportunity to revisit their choices and relationship.
The original webtoon was previously adapted in South Korea as the 2017 K-drama Go Back Couple, starring Jang Na-ra and Son Ho-jun.
The Tamil adaptation features Gouri G Kishan, Ramzan Muhammed, Jayaprakash, Jayasudha and Maya Krishnan in key roles.
Love Always will comprise eight episodes, with each episode running for around 30 minutes. The format is designed to combine the quick pace and visual storytelling associated with webtoons with the emotional elements of a family drama.
The series will stream in Tamil on JioHotstar, with dubbed versions available in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali from October 30.