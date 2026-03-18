Lokesh unveils teaser of Yogi Babu’s 300th film Arjunan Per Paththu

Dev Cinemas Private Limited is producing the project, while Rajmohan is at the helm. The film is billed to be based on the scams of selling old vehicles and is expected to bring awareness among people. The team has completed shooting in and around Chennai. D Imman is the music composer, while Pradeep Kaaliraja is handling the camera. Kasi Viswanathan is the editor. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has An Ordinary Man in his pipeline, which is helmed by Ravi Mohan.