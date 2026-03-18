Lokesh unveils teaser of Yogi Babu’s 300th film Arjunan Per Paththu

On Wednesday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released the teaser of Arjunan Per Paththu. Headlined by Yogi Babu, it marks the actor’s 300th film, creating a major milestone. Based on true events, the film has Anamika playing the female lead. Kaali Venkat, Aruldoss, Ayali Madhan, Mynaa Nandhini, Sendrayan and Subramaniyam Siva, among others, will be seen in key roles.
Dev Cinemas Private Limited is producing the project, while Rajmohan is at the helm. The film is billed to be based on the scams of selling old vehicles and is expected to bring awareness among people. The team has completed shooting in and around Chennai. D Imman is the music composer, while Pradeep Kaaliraja is handling the camera. Kasi Viswanathan is the editor. Meanwhile, Yogi Babu has An Ordinary Man in his pipeline, which is helmed by Ravi Mohan.