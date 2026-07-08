Lokesh Kanakaraj suggested the title of 'Mr. Bhaarath', says actor Bhaarath

Talking to the media, Bhaarath, who was a youtuber before turning actor, said, "The film was originally called 'Masterpiece'. Howeer, we later realised that the there were films with that title in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. It was director Lokesh Kanagaraj who suggested the title 'Mr. Bhaarath', because my name is Bhaarath and the story revolves around the character I play."

The actor went on to say that the title, which was also the title of one of Superstar Rajinikanth's iconic blockbusters, naturally brought with it a sense of responsibility.

"Lokesh sir and his team requested AVM Studios and obtained the official No Objection Certificate (NOC) from them for the title," he disclosed.