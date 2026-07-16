Lokesh Kanakaraj-starrer 'DC' cleared for release with 'A' certificate; to hit screens on August 7

A special promo for the film that was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year gave away the fact that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi.

The video released was on similar lines to the title teaser of the film, which the makers released last year. The promo appeared to lend credibility to rumours that this film would be a gangster drama.

The promo starts off with Parvathi approaching a mike to but is unable to speak or sing. We then see Chandra putting on make up in what appears to be a house of ill repute. There are scenes that show Devadas and Parvathi having a conversation and Devadas consoling Chandra. The promo also has some grim visuals. Devadas is seen slitting the throat of an injured man and severing the head of another. The video ends with Devadas and Chandra getting away in a car.