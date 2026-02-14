Lokesh Kanakaraj plays Devadas in debut film 'DC'

It starts off with Parvathi approaching a mike to but is unable to speak or sing. We then see Chandra putting on make up in what appears to be a house of ill repute. There are scenes that show Devadas and Parvathi having a conversation and Devadas consoling Chandra. The promo also has some grim visuals Devadas is seen slitting the throat of an injured man and severing the head of another. The video ends with Devadas and Chandra getting away in a car.

The film, which is being produced by Sun Pictures, has triggered huge interest as it will mark director Lokesh Kanakaraj's debut as an actor. It is slated to hit screens this year. The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.