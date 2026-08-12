Lokesh Kanakaraj launches Rio Raj's 'Ram in Leela' trailer

The trailer begins with Rio addressing the audiences. Talking about the demands placed by the families of brides on prospective bridegrooms these days, he says, "You thought that getting married was easy? You have to earn a lakh, come from a good family, have property, own your home, own a car, have hair on your head, not have a paunch and a great bank balance. And if you thought that these were enough for you to get married, you are wrong."

The humourous trailer then goes on to show one member of the bride's family asking the bridegroom to shoot a video of himself in his office. Another woman asks if the bridegroom can speak in English.