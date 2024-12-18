Lokesh Kanagaraj’s production gets Rajini-starrer Mr Bhaarath as title

CHENNAI: Keeping aside weapons, blood and violence, Lokesh Kanagaraj is finally producing a light-hearted rom-com, under his banner G Squad, in association with Passion Studio and The Route. On Wednesday, the makers released a creatively made promo video.

The film is titled Mr Bhaarath, the title draws its inspiration from Rajinikanth’s 1986 film, Mr Bharath. Written and directed by Niranjan, Bhaarath and Samyuktha Viswanathan are playing the leads. The film also stars Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R Sunder Rajan, Linga and Adithya Kathir.

Bharaath is popular with his YouTube videos and Samyuktha has previously been part of various projects including Modern Love Chennai. She shot to fame with the Katchi Sera music video, that released this year.

Om Narayan will handle the camera and Dhivakar Dennis is taking care of the cuts. Details regarding the teaser, trailer and release date are yet to be revealed by the makers.