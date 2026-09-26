Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers

Sharing the announcement on social media, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Announcing the most exciting collaboration to bring together fresh energy and powerful stories.” The banner added that further updates would follow soon.

Details about the nature of the collaboration remain undisclosed. It is not yet clear whether the partnership will involve a single film or multiple projects, or whether Lokesh will be associated as a director, actor or producer. The language and cast of the project have also not been announced.

Mythri Movie Makers, headed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, has backed several Telugu films and also ventured into Tamil cinema with projects such as Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude and Modha Rathri.