Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘DC’ props trigger AK-47 scare during poll check in Chennai

CHENNAI: Election flying squad officials seized what appeared to be more than 10 firearms, including AK-47 rifles, during a vehicle check in Ashok Nagar, only to later find that they were dummy weapons used for film shooting, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The incident took place on 2nd Avenue in Ashok Nagar, where officials were conducting routine inspections ahead of the Assembly elections to prevent distribution of cash and gifts to voters.
During the check, a mini-van was stopped and searched. Officials were initially shocked to find several rifles inside the vehicle, triggering a brief alert in the area.
On verification, the weapons were found to be dummy guns used in the shooting of a film titled DC, which features director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role.
The driver, identified as Mahendran, told officials that the props were being transported to a shop in Vadapalani after the shoot was completed.
After checking the relevant documents and permits, officials allowed the vehicle to proceed.
DC is being directed by Arun Matheshwaran, known for films such as Rocky (2021), Saani Kaayidham (2022) and Captain Miller (2024). The film also features actors Sanjana and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.