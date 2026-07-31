Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's 'DC' trailer offers a glimpse into gritty underworld drama

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'DC' stars Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

The trailer offers a deeper look into a world driven by crime, love, betrayal and survival. While the teaser introduced audiences to the film's gritty setting, the new trailer expands the narrative with high-octane action sequences, emotionally charged moments and striking visuals.

Lokesh plays Devadas, a man with a violent past who finds himself on the run from the police after a police officer is killed. As authorities hunt for the murderer, Devadas also becomes entangled in a separate case involving stolen weapons, with both investigations eventually converging.