Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'DC' release date postponed to avoid clash with Jana Nayagan

It was initially slated to release in theatres on July 23.Music composer GV Prakash Kumar shared the announcement on his X handle. He extended his best wishes to the makers of the Jana Nayagan for the success of the film. The film is directed by Mariyappan Chinna and stars GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. As for 'The Dark Heaven', the makers issued a press note announcing the postponement of the film to pave the way for Vijay's "last film".

Filmmaker Balaaji shared the press statement on his Instagram handle."In light of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, releasing on July 23, our team has decided to postpone the release of our film The Dark Heaven, which was originally scheduled for July 17, to a new date that will be announced soon," the press note read. "Like millions of fans across the world, we too are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Thalapathy's 'One Last Dance' on the big screen.

At the same time, we sincerely request all fans to celebrate this special occasion responsibly and ensure everyone's safety while enjoying this memorable cinematic event," it added.Directed by Balaaji, The Dark Heaven is a Tamil crime thriller starring Sidhu Sid and Tharshika in the lead roles. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17 before being postponed.