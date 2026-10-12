Lokesh Kanagaraj promises 'Interesting updates' on his next with Allu Arjun soon

On Monday, Kanagaraj took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of himself engaged in an intense conversation with the 'Pushpa' actor.

Piquing the interest of the movie buffs, the director penned the caption, "Interesting updates coming soon (sic)." He also tagged AA in the post.

The post gains significance as recently there were speculations going around that 'AA23' might have been shelved, but Kanagaraj has effectively put the rumour mills to rest with his latest social media update.