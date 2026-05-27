Big reveal! Lokesh Kanagaraj plays crucial cameo in ‘Kattalan’

Industry insiders in Kerala told DT Next, "Lokesh Kanagaraj agreed to play the role, as he found it interesting and is a part of the story. There is suspense woven into this character, but with just a few hours left for the release, nothing much can be said."

Earlier, ‘DC’ directed by Arun Matheswaran was touted to mark Lokesh's acting debut. However, on Thursday, ‘Kattalan’ will pip it to become the ace director’s first major on-screen outing.