Big reveal! Lokesh Kanagaraj plays crucial cameo in ‘Kattalan’

CHENNAI: Malayalam film ‘Kattalan’, directed by Paul George and headlined by Antony Varghese, is all set to hit the screens on Thursday (May 28). The exclusive update we have for you is that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has played a cameo in the film, which is pivotal for the narrative.
Industry insiders in Kerala told DT Next, "Lokesh Kanagaraj agreed to play the role, as he found it interesting and is a part of the story. There is suspense woven into this character, but with just a few hours left for the release, nothing much can be said."
Earlier, ‘DC’ directed by Arun Matheswaran was touted to mark Lokesh's acting debut. However, on Thursday, ‘Kattalan’ will pip it to become the ace director’s first major on-screen outing.
In February this year, the makers had announced wrapping up shooting for the film.
The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. For those unaware of the details, ‘Kattalan’ is an ambitious project by producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco'. It is said to be a high-octane, pan-India action thriller directed by Paul George.
Antony Varghese (Pepe) and Rajisha Vijayan play the leads, while the film also features Rapper Baby Jean; Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023); actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages; and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.
The script was penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese, and Jero Jacob.