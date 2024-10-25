Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announces origins of LCU

CHENNAI: The much-awaited announcement for fans of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) has finally arrived. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced the highly speculated short film of LCU origins by sharing a poster on Friday.

Sharing it on social media, the filmmaker wrote, "A teaching exercise that led to a 10-minute Prelude to the Origins of LCU. #ChapterZeroFL unlock (sic)." The poster hints that the origin story will feature two stories occurring within 24 hours, with the prelude lasting 10 minutes. However, the release date to the short film is yet to be announced.

Earlier today, Lokesh shared a working still from the sets of Kaithi, marking the film's fifth anniversary, and stated that Dilli will return soon.

In an interview, the filmmaker also noted that his next film, after Coolie, will be the pinnacle of the LCU.

The star-studded cast of Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Arjun das, and George Maryan among others were part of the universe.