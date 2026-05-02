Lokesh Kanagaraj launches title of Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar's film

Director Raja Karuppasamy says, “Making my directorial debut itself is a big challenge, and to do it under a prestigious banner like Mythri Movie Makers makes it even more special. Their belief in fresh ideas and new talents has given me great confidence and responsibility. I express my gratitude to the producers for giving me creative freedom, especially allowing me to work with technician I am comfortable to work. With ‘Modha Rathiri’, we are creating a story that is both engaging and emotionally rooted, while offering a fresh and fresh experience. I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar for trusting me with this opportunity.

The film features a vibrant ensemble cast including Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

Backed by a strong technical team, the film has Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. The crew also includes Poornima Ramaswamy as Costume Designer and A Balumahendra as Art Director.