Lokesh Kanagaraj finishes filming for DC, his acting debut

CHENNAI: The shooting of the film DC, starring director Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role, has been completed.
The production house took to its official social media pages and shared pictures from the cake-cutting celebration to mark the completion of filming.
Lokesh will be seen playing the role of Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana play key roles. The film is slated to hit screens this year.
It may be noted that Lokesh Kanagaraj underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the film after directing Coolie starring Rajinikanth.
The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for films such as Rocky, Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller, and is produced by Sun Pictures. The film has generated interest as it marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut as an actor.
Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Mukesh G and editing by G K Prasanna. Art direction is handled by Kannan S. Dialogues have been written by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob, with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.
Lokesh made his directorial debut with Maanaagaram and went on to direct films such as Kaithi, Master, Vikram and Leo. He is currently working on a new project with Allu Arjun.