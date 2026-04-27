Lokesh Kanagaraj finishes filming for DC, his acting debut

The production house took to its official social media pages and shared pictures from the cake-cutting celebration to mark the completion of filming.

Lokesh will be seen playing the role of Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana play key roles. The film is slated to hit screens this year.

It may be noted that Lokesh Kanagaraj underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the film after directing Coolie starring Rajinikanth.