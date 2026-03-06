Local Times to premiere on OTT from March 13

Actor Rishikanth will be next seen in the OTT series, Local Times. Billed to be a comedy drama, the series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from March 13.
The seven-episode series is directed by Naveen George. Abdool Lee, Maurish Dass, Adwitha Arumugam, R Pandiarajan, Chinni Jayanth, Rini, and Nandhitha Sreekumar will essay pivotal roles.
Local Times is set against the backdrop of a local weekly newspaper striving to preserve its legacy in a rapidly evolving digital news landscape. Surviving on limited funds but driven by unlimited hope, four friends—Veera, Azhagu, Valli, and Muthu—are determined to keep alive Namma Seidhi, a once-respected regional newspaper owned by Veera’s grandfather.
Naveen, who is making his directorial debut, said, “The story of Local Times could be the story of anyone holding onto their dreams and standing by those who stood by them, no matter what the world says. Our protagonists are not heroes in the conventional sense; they’re flawed, stubborn, and sometimes foolish, but they care deeply. The comical moments come from their desperation, while the emotional warmth comes from the fact that they never abandon each other. I’m certain the audience will find a character they can relate to and root for.”
“Local Times is a rooted, relatable, and emotionally resonant story that we at Prime Video are proud to champion. While the series unfolds within the newsroom of a local weekly newspaper, its core themes of friendship and resilience are universal,” shared Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India.
The series is bankrolled by Jithin Thorai, under the banner Fanboy Production.