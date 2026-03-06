Local Times to premiere on OTT from March 13

Naveen, who is making his directorial debut, said, “The story of Local Times could be the story of anyone holding onto their dreams and standing by those who stood by them, no matter what the world says. Our protagonists are not heroes in the conventional sense; they’re flawed, stubborn, and sometimes foolish, but they care deeply. The comical moments come from their desperation, while the emotional warmth comes from the fact that they never abandon each other. I’m certain the audience will find a character they can relate to and root for.”

“Local Times is a rooted, relatable, and emotionally resonant story that we at Prime Video are proud to champion. While the series unfolds within the newsroom of a local weekly newspaper, its core themes of friendship and resilience are universal,” shared Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India.