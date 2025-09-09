'Little Hearts' director Sai Marthand thanks actor Nani, Tamil director Abishan Jeevinth for appreciating film

HYDERABAD: Sai Marthand, the director of the recently released Telugu film Little Hearts, which has now come in for a lot of appreciation from not just audiences but also celebrities, has now thanked Telugu star Nani and Tamil film director Abishan Jeevinth for appreciating his film.

Taking to his X timeline to respond to the post of appreciation put out by actor Nani, Sai Marthand wrote, "THANK YOU so much Nani Anna. Few years back you came with Ashta Chamma on 5th Sept. Coming on the same date is so special to us."

Nani, on Monday, had expressed his appreciation for the light hearted comedy, saying, "What a breezy fun film #LittleHearts is. Laughed heartfully after long time. Akhil, Madhu, khathyayani ( am not sure too abt the spelling). You all made my day. I won’t say I love you but for now I will just say ‘Thank you’."

The appreciation for the film did not come from just Telugu film industry professionals.

Tamil film director Abishan Jeevinth, who delivered one of the Tamil film industry's biggest hits 'Tourist Family' earlier this year, took to his X timeline to appreciate the rom-com.

He said, "Watched Little Hearts. A cute, fun-filled film that’s perfect to enjoy with your friends and family ! @Mouli_Talks @marthandsai"

Responding to Abishan Jeevinth's post, Sai Marthand wrote, "Bro! Big fan of TOURIST FAMILY. I wondered if I could ever create even half the impact it made. Your words mean a lot to us. Even I did a cameo role in the climax."

For the unaware, Little Hearts, which released on September 5 this year, featured Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead. It had Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary and Sathya Krishnan in supporting roles. The film, which was written and directed by Sai Marthand, was produced by Aditya Haasan.The laugh riot, which had music by Sinjith Yerramilli, had cinematography by Suriya Balaji and editing by Sreedhar Sompally.



