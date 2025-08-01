Begin typing your search...

    List of winners for 71st National Film Awards

    Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday

    AuthorPTIPTI|1 Aug 2025 10:45 PM IST
    List of winners for 71st National Film Awards
    X

    National Film Award

    NEW DELHI: Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.

    Feature Film Category

    Best Feature Film - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail'

    Best Direction - Sudipto Sen ' The Kerala Story'

    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' by Karan Johar

    Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Aatmapamphlet' by Ashish Bende

    Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan', Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

    Best Actress - Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway'

    Best Supporting Actor - Vijayaraghavan for 'Pookkaalam', Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for 'Parking'

    Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi for 'Ullozhukku', Janki Bodiwala for 'Vash'

    Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - 'Hanu-Man' by Prasanth Varma

    Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - 'Sam Bahadur' by Meghna Gulzar

    Best Children's Film - 'Naal 2' by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

    Best Child Artist - Sukriti Veni Bandreddi for 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu', Kabir Khandare for 'Gypsy', Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for 'Naal 2'

    Best Cinematography - Prasantanu Mohapatra for 'The Kerala Story'

    Best Screenplay - Sai Rajesh Neelam for 'Baby', Ramkumar Balakrshnan for 'Parking'

    Best Dialogue Writer - Deepak Kingrani for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

    Best Production Design - Mohandas for 'Everyone Is A Hero' -

    Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) - Nandu and Prudhvi for Hanu-Man (Telugu)

    Best Make-Up Artist - Shrikant Desai for 'Sam Bahadur' -

    Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for 'Sam Bahadur'

    Best Music Direction for Songs - G V Prakash Kumar for 'Vaathi' (Tamil) -

    Best Music Direction for Background Scores - Harshavardhan Rameshwar for 'Animal' -

    Best Lyrics - Kasarla Shyam for 'Ooru Palleturu' in 'Balagam' -

    Best Male Playback Singer - PVN S Rohit for 'Baby' (Premisthunna) -

    Best Female Playback Singer - Shilpa Rao for 'Chaliya' in 'Jawan' -

    Best Choreography - Vaibhavi Merchant for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re (Hindi)) -

    Best Sound Design - Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan for 'Animal' -

    Best Editing - Midhun Murali for 'Pookkaalam' -

    Special Mention - Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) - M R Rajakrishnan (Hindi)

    Best Gujarati Film - Vash (Hypnosis) by Krishnadev Yagnik -

    Best Garo Film - Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Megam Sangma -

    Best Assamese Film - Rongatapu 1982 by Adityam Saikia -

    Best Bengali Film - Deep Fridge by Arjun Dutta -

    Best Hindi Film - Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery by Yashowardhan Mishra -

    Best Kannada Film - Kandeelu - The Ray of Hope by K Yashoda Prakash -

    Best Malayalam Film - Ullozhukku by Christo Tomy -

    Best Marathi Film - Shyamchi Aai by Sujay Sunil Dahake -

    Best Odia Film - Pushkara by Subhransu Das -

    Best Punjabi Film - Godday Godday Chaa by Vijay Kumar Arora -

    Best Tamil Film - Parking by Ramkumar Balakrishnan -

    Best Telugu Film - Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don't Care) by Anil Ravipudi -

    Non-Feature Film category

    Best Non-Feature Film - 'Flowering Man' by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar -

    Best Documentary - 'God Vulture and Human' by Rishiraj Agarwal -

    Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Piyush Thakur for 'The First Film' -

    Best Script - Chidananda Naik for 'Suflowers Were The First Ones To Know' -

    Best Narration/Voice Over - Harikrishnan S for 'The Sacred Jack - Exploring The Tree of Wishes (English)' -

    Best Editing - Niladri Roy - 'Moving Focus' -

    Best Sound Design - Shubharun Sengupta - 'Dhundhgiri Ke Phool' -

    Best Cinematography - Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi and Meenakshi Sonam for 'Little Wings' -

    Best Short Film - 'Giddh The Scavenger' by Manish Saini -

    Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw (Mizo)' by Shilpika Bordoloi -

    Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Pranil Desai for 'The First Film' -

    Best Arts and Culture Film - 'Timeless Tamil Nadu' by Kamakhya Narayan Singh -

    Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - 'Mo Bou, Mo Gaan' by Subash Sahoo, 'Lentina Ao' by Sanjib Parasar -

    Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - 'The Silent Epidemic' by Akshat Gupta -

    Special Mention - 'Chronicle Of The Paddy Man' by M K Ramadas, 'The Sea and Seven Villages' by Himansu Sekhar Khatua -

    Best Film Critic - Utpal.

    National Film AwardsNational Film Awards Winnerswinners list
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X