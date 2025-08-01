List of winners for 71st National Film Awards

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of winners for the 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 announced on Friday.

Feature Film Category

Best Feature Film - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail'

Best Direction - Sudipto Sen ' The Kerala Story'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' by Karan Johar

Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Aatmapamphlet' by Ashish Bende

Best Actor - Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan', Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Best Actress - Rani Mukerji for 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway'

Best Supporting Actor - Vijayaraghavan for 'Pookkaalam', Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for 'Parking'

Best Supporting Actress - Urvashi for 'Ullozhukku', Janki Bodiwala for 'Vash'

Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - 'Hanu-Man' by Prasanth Varma

Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - 'Sam Bahadur' by Meghna Gulzar

Best Children's Film - 'Naal 2' by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

Best Child Artist - Sukriti Veni Bandreddi for 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu', Kabir Khandare for 'Gypsy', Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for 'Naal 2'

Best Cinematography - Prasantanu Mohapatra for 'The Kerala Story'

Best Screenplay - Sai Rajesh Neelam for 'Baby', Ramkumar Balakrshnan for 'Parking'

Best Dialogue Writer - Deepak Kingrani for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

Best Production Design - Mohandas for 'Everyone Is A Hero' -

Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) - Nandu and Prudhvi for Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Make-Up Artist - Shrikant Desai for 'Sam Bahadur' -

Best Costume Design - Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir for 'Sam Bahadur'

Best Music Direction for Songs - G V Prakash Kumar for 'Vaathi' (Tamil) -

Best Music Direction for Background Scores - Harshavardhan Rameshwar for 'Animal' -

Best Lyrics - Kasarla Shyam for 'Ooru Palleturu' in 'Balagam' -

Best Male Playback Singer - PVN S Rohit for 'Baby' (Premisthunna) -

Best Female Playback Singer - Shilpa Rao for 'Chaliya' in 'Jawan' -

Best Choreography - Vaibhavi Merchant for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re (Hindi)) -

Best Sound Design - Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan for 'Animal' -

Best Editing - Midhun Murali for 'Pookkaalam' -

Special Mention - Animal (Re-Recording Mixer) - M R Rajakrishnan (Hindi)

Best Gujarati Film - Vash (Hypnosis) by Krishnadev Yagnik -

Best Garo Film - Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Megam Sangma -

Best Assamese Film - Rongatapu 1982 by Adityam Saikia -

Best Bengali Film - Deep Fridge by Arjun Dutta -

Best Hindi Film - Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery by Yashowardhan Mishra -

Best Kannada Film - Kandeelu - The Ray of Hope by K Yashoda Prakash -

Best Malayalam Film - Ullozhukku by Christo Tomy -

Best Marathi Film - Shyamchi Aai by Sujay Sunil Dahake -

Best Odia Film - Pushkara by Subhransu Das -

Best Punjabi Film - Godday Godday Chaa by Vijay Kumar Arora -

Best Tamil Film - Parking by Ramkumar Balakrishnan -

Best Telugu Film - Bhagavanth Kesari (I Don't Care) by Anil Ravipudi -

Non-Feature Film category

Best Non-Feature Film - 'Flowering Man' by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar -

Best Documentary - 'God Vulture and Human' by Rishiraj Agarwal -

Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Piyush Thakur for 'The First Film' -

Best Script - Chidananda Naik for 'Suflowers Were The First Ones To Know' -

Best Narration/Voice Over - Harikrishnan S for 'The Sacred Jack - Exploring The Tree of Wishes (English)' -

Best Editing - Niladri Roy - 'Moving Focus' -

Best Sound Design - Shubharun Sengupta - 'Dhundhgiri Ke Phool' -

Best Cinematography - Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi and Meenakshi Sonam for 'Little Wings' -

Best Short Film - 'Giddh The Scavenger' by Manish Saini -

Best Debut Film of a Director - 'Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw (Mizo)' by Shilpika Bordoloi -

Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Pranil Desai for 'The First Film' -

Best Arts and Culture Film - 'Timeless Tamil Nadu' by Kamakhya Narayan Singh -

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - 'Mo Bou, Mo Gaan' by Subash Sahoo, 'Lentina Ao' by Sanjib Parasar -

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - 'The Silent Epidemic' by Akshat Gupta -

Special Mention - 'Chronicle Of The Paddy Man' by M K Ramadas, 'The Sea and Seven Villages' by Himansu Sekhar Khatua -

Best Film Critic - Utpal.