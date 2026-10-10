Lijomol Jose expresses heartfelt gratitude to the team of 'Baththa'

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, she wrote, "Some films leave you with more than just memories. They leave you with beautiful experiences, wonderful people, and so much to be grateful for. BATHTHA will always be special to me, and I’m truly happy to have been a part of this beautiful film."

She went on to thank the film's director Balaji Tharaneetharan first, saying, "A heartfelt thank you to our director, Balaji Tharaneetharan sir, for trusting me with Kanniyamma and guiding me with so much clarity and patience."

The actress then thanked her co-star, Vijay Sethupathi, for the "wonderful learning experience" while sharing screen space with him.