Liam Payne honoured at BRIT Awards 2025 with emotional tribute

WASHINGTON: The 2025 BRIT Awards paid a touching tribute to the late Liam Payne, celebrating his musical achievements and kind-hearted nature.

Held at London's The O2 Arena on March 1, the ceremony paused to honour the former One Direction star, who tragically passed away in October 2024, according to Deadline.

Host Jack Whitehall introduced the segment, describing Payne as "a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world."

Reflecting on his untimely demise, Whitehall added, "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne," as per Deadline.

Following this heartfelt introduction, a two-minute video tribute played, set to the iconic One Direction ballad "Little Things" featuring Payne's vocals. The montage showcased his early years, cherished moments with family, and the meteoric rise of One Direction, beginning with their formation on The X Factor UK in 2010. The tribute deeply resonated with fans and industry members alike, marking a poignant moment in the ceremony.

Ahead of the awards, there had been speculation that the tribute could feature a reunion of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik, which would have been the band's first collective appearance in nearly a decade. However, no official reunion took place during the event.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 following a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans and artists worldwide. His funeral was held in Buckinghamshire in November, with close friends and family in attendance. Later, in December, authorities reported that five individuals had been charged in connection with Payne's death.

According to Deadline, an Argentinian official ruling confirmed that suicide was not a factor, with toxicology reports and witness accounts citing drug use as a contributing context.