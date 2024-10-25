Let love fill your heart with second single from Bagheera

CHENNAI: After the thrilling teaser and the release of the first song, Rudhira Dhaara, the makers released an action-packed trailer of Bagheera in Kannada.

The makers are now back with the second single, Parichayavade, featuring Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth. The song’s melodic tunes capture the alluring chemistry between the two actors.

Parichayavade is sung by Ritesh G Rao and composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by Pramodh Maravante. Coming from the makers of KGF and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Hombale Films, Bagheera is directed by Dr Suri and written by Prashanth Neel. The film will be released on 31st October 2024.