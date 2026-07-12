Legendary playback singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours in Mysuru

The singer died in a private hospital at the age of 88 following respiratory problem on Saturday evening.

As announced by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a police team offered her gun salute amid the national anthem.

Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula performed the last rites by lighting her grandmother's pyre amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Carrying the earthen pot, she circumambulated the burning pyre.