Legend Saravanan’s 'Leader' to hit screens on April 9

The child too is seen expressing a desire to stay with her dad always. However, her friend is seen asking her, "But how can you stay with him forever?" The teaser shows that Saravanan plays a character called Sakthivel in the film. It gives the impression that the film will feature a lot of action sequences and that the film will be about a dad's fight to stay with his daughter.

Sources in the unit of the film say the film will revolve around an ordinary man who gets caught in a war between the underworld and the police force. "'Leader' is about how he survives this intense conflict by protecting himself and those close to him,” they add. Produced on a grand budget by Legend Saravana Stores Productions, the movie narrates the extraordinary challenges faced by an ordinary man in a gripping and thrilling manner.