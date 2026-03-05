Legend Saravanan’s 'Leader' teaser released

Sharing the link to his film's teaser on his social media timelines, the actor wrote, "Your love is my strength. Proudly presenting the Official Teaser of #LEADER #LeaderTeaser #TheLegendSaravanaStoresProductions #LegendSaravanan #லீடர் #LeaderFromApril2026 A @Dir_dsk directorial. A @GhibranVaibodha Musical."

The teaser shows a voiceover of Saravanan saying, "I have to stay by my daughter's side forever. And for that, if I have to take on this entire world, I will do so and emerge victorious." The child too is seen expressing a desire to stay with her dad always. However, her friend is seen asking her, "But how can you stay with him forever?"