Legend Saravanan-starrer Leader's release advanced to April 3

A teaser released by the makers some time ago had added to the excitement of fans. The teaser begins with a voiceover of Saravanan saying, "I have to stay by my daughter's side forever. And for that, if I have to take on this entire world, I will do so and emerge victorious." The child too is seen expressing a desire to stay with her dad always. However, her friend is seen asking her, "But how can you stay with him forever?" The teaser shows that Saravanan plays a character called Sakthivel in the film.

It gives the impression that the film will feature a lot of action sequences and that the film will be about a dad's fight to stay with his daughter. Sources in the unit of the film say the film will revolve around an ordinary man who gets caught in a war between the underworld and the police force. "'Leader' is about how he survives this intense conflict by protecting himself and those close to him,” they add.